He’s at it again! Jason Kelce put on his best “proud brother” display as he celebrated brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the San Francisco 49ers after the 2024 Super Bowl.

While Jason, 36, showed his support by wearing red and yellow overalls during the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, the Philadelphia Eagles player added a mask with the same color scheme into his wardrobe during the afterparty.

He kept the party going by showing off his dance moves on stage, which were captured by fans and circulated online. “Since the Eagles lost their spot in the playoffs, Jason Kelce has been living his best life and it looks really good on him!” one fan alongside the video via X. Others responded to the clip to praise Jason’s antics, with one person commenting, “Trying to achieve Jason Kelce levels of partying late in my career is a life goal …”

This is not the first time the elder Kelce brother has stolen the spotlight with his crazy antics, however. NFL fans and Swifties alike will recall Jason ripping off his shirt in subzero temperatures during the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game on January 21.

The Philadelphia Eagles center jumped out of the VIP suite and into the crowd of fans below in what became an instantly classic fan moment, calling it “one of the most fun experiences [he’s] ever had from start to finish.”

“You celebrated my touchdown by taking off your shirt, screaming, jumping out the suite, chugging a beer with the fans and jumping back into the suite,” Travis said of the incident during an episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “I watched this, and it was pure pandemonium.”

“Listen, this was just a man in his element with his Bills Mafia compadres enjoying the dead of winter,” Jason replied.

While Taylor “liked” Jason’s bare-chested display, his wife, Kylie Kelce, was less than enthused. “The moment we got into that suite, I’m like, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of that suite,’” he recalled telling Kylie, 31. However, Kylie warned him to be on his “best behavior” as they were meeting Taylor for the first time that day.

“Kylie, the first time I met you I was black-out drunk and fell asleep at the bar, this is part of the charm … This is my best first impression and this is my best chance,” he said.

Getty

The mom of three hilariously responded via social media after Jason revealed he wasn’t asking for her “permission” to take his shirt off. “‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ – the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat,” she wrote.

Jason and Kylie are fresh off the plane from Florida after the NFL star played in the 2024 Pro Bowl on February 4. The couple – who first met on Tinder – and their three daughters hit up Disney World after his team won the game.