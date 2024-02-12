Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Super Bowl 2024 Afterparty Photos

Taylor Swift celebrated Travis Kelce’s third Super Bowl win on the field, but the real partying happened on the strip in Sin City. The couple headed to XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas after the Kansas City Chiefs took home the win against the San Francisco 49ers and danced until the sun came up.

Traylor arrived at the venue hand-in-hand and the NFL star, 34, gave his coat to the Grammy winner, 34, during the chilly evening. The couple jammed out to Wynn’s resident DJ, Marshmello, who played a mix of Taylor’s hit song “Love Story.” Taylor and Travis bounced along to the hit tune while sneaking kisses in between dance moves.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the couple at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl afterparty.