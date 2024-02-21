Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift proved that their relationship can withstand anything. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen exiting the singer’s private jet in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, February 21 — Thursday, February 22, local time — ahead of Taylor’s Eras tour stop.

The Super Bowl champ, 34, wore a dark grey sweatsuit and a black baseball cap as he exited the plane and got into the waiting silver SUV. Fans quickly noticed that he was not allowed, and seemed to be accompanied by close pal Ross Travis for his oversees getaway.

While Taylor, 34, has been down under for more than a week after flying in immediately following Travis’ big Super Bowl victory and performing three nights at Melbourne Cricket Ground beginning February 16, Travis arrived in Sydney after a brief stop in Hawaii.

The A-list couple has had a whirlwind month with Taylor winning big at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4, taking home two awards – including the top prize, Album of the Year for Midnights – and announcing her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

After her big night, the Pennsylvania native flew straight to Tokyo, Japan, where she performed four nights at the Tokyo Dome. Immediately after exiting the stage on February 10, Taylor was on the move again, this time heading back to the states in time to cheer on Travis during the Super Bowl in Las Vegas the following day.

After the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on February 11, the couple’s PDA-filled exchange was broadcast from every angle on social media.

“Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby,” Travis said.

After a night of celebrating, including dancing to some of Taylor’s hits at various Las Vegas nightclubs, Travis stayed behind to attend his team’s Super Bowl championship parade in Kansas City as Taylor headed to Australia.

This is not the first time Travis has crossed the equator to see his girl in action. In November 2023, during a bye week from the NFL, the tight end jetted off to Bueno Aires, Argentina, to see Taylor perform at the Estadio River Plate.

After bad weather forced the “Mastermind” artist to postpone one of her tour dates, the couple was able to sneak in a date night in South America and were spotted enjoying dinner with her father, Scott Swift, at Elana, a restaurant in a Four Seasons hotel.

The following night, Taylor famously gave a special shoutout to her leading man as she changed the lyrics of her song “Karma,” singing “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” in place of the original lyrics, “Karma is the guy on the screen.”

Following her four nights in Sydney, Taylor is scheduled to perform six nights in Singapore before taking two months off. She will tour Europe this summer, beginning May 9 in Paris, France.