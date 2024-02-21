Travis Kelce is on his way to Australia to see his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, before she performs four shows in Sydney on her Eras tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, is currently en route to Australia on a private jet, a source told TMZ on Wednesday, February 21. Travis’ jet traveled from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Tuesday, February 20, where it landed for a pit stop. Following the break, he and the crew left Hawaii in the early hours of February 21.

Travis is expected to arrive in Australia early on Thursday, February 22, which will give him plenty of time to catch up with Taylor, 34, before she hits the stage on Friday, February 23.

The “Cruel Summer” singer spent most of the recent football season traveling to cheer on her man, while she even flew from Japan to make sure she was by his side for the Super Bowl.

It’s not currently clear how long Travis plans to stay with Taylor, who is set to perform six shows in Singapore following her stint in Sydney. However, his father, Ed Kelce, hinted that Travis was interested in extending his trip. “We spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, ‘Are you going to take off for Sydney?’ And he seemed keen,” the Kelce patriarch, 72, told the Sydney Morning Herald on February 20. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”

Meanwhile, Travis sparked speculation he would travel to Sydney after he made a suspicious comment during the February 14 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I’m about to go f–kin’ venture myself over to an island real soon,” he told his brother, Jason Kelce. “I don’t know … I think the best ones are south right now so I’m going to go south.”

He continued to fuel speculation when he told fans he would not be on the next episode of “New Heights,” though he didn’t share the reason why.

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Sydney shows will not be the first time Travis has attended Taylor’s Eras tour. He previously went to a show at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023 before they were dating. Meanwhile, he also traveled to Argentina to see her perform in November 2023.

While Travis is now just making his way to Sydney, Taylor has been in the country since she performed three shows in Melbourne one week earlier. After the first batch of Australian shows, the “Enchanted” singer was seen hopping on her jet on February 18. Taylor even showed her support for Travis by sporting a black and white Chiefs hat with “Super Bowl Champions” on the front as she boarded the plane, according to photos obtained by TMZ.