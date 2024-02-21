Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continued to spend time apart amid the Australia leg of her Eras tour. While the pop star was Down Under and spending her days off in Sydney, Travis jetted from Kansas City to Las Vegas to play a round of golf on Tuesday, February 20.

The NFL star, 34, was seen on the golf course at Wynn Las Vegas in a photo shared by the hotel’s director of VIP relation and creative marketing on Instagram. He posed next to a sign that said “Lake Travis” at the 17th hole while rocking white pants, a polo shirt and white hat.

The trip to Sin City came more than a week after Travis won the Super Bowl at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on February 11. Taylor, 34, was at the game and helped her man celebrate the win with a night out at Wynn’s XS Nightclub afterward. Her journey to Australia began the next day as she prepared to hit the stage in Melbourne on February 16 for three back-to-back shows.

After wrapping up in Melbourne, the “Blank Space” singer headed to Sydney, where the tour will resume on Friday, February 23. During her travels, she appeared to have Travis on her mind, as she wore a Super Bowl Champions hat to the airport. She was also noticeably rocking her “TNT” (Travis and Taylor) diamond bracelet, which was a gift from her boyfriend.

Now, fans are anxious to see whether Travis will show up to support the Grammy winner at her upcoming concerts.

“We spoke after the Super Bowl and I asked him, ‘Are you going to take off for Sydney?’ And he seemed keen,” the pro athlete’s dad, Ed Kelce, shared in a Tuesday, February 20, interview. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”

Travis also hinted at a trip to Australia on the February 14 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I’m about to go f–kin’ venture myself over to an island real soon,” he told listeners. “I don’t know … I think the best ones are south right now, so I’m going to go south.”

After four concerts in Sydney, Taylor will head to Singapore for a six-show run at the beginning of March. The tour then goes on a short hiatus until May 9. During the break, she’ll likely be keeping busy, as her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, comes out on April 19.