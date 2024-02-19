Not Down Under yet! Travis Kelce was spotted at one of his go-to spots in Kansas City, a restaurant called Rye, amid rumors that he was planning on joining his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in Australia this week.

The Super Bowl champ, 34, looked comfy and casual as he dined with a friend on February 17 before taking off in his Rolls Royce. Travis was all smiles as he greeted fans and rode in style with his windows rolled down, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Travis sparked speculation that he would be joining Taylor, 34, on the Australian leg of her record-breaking Eras tour on the February 14 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. During the episode, the NFL star said he would “venture to an island real soon,” and revealed that the following week’s episode was prerecorded and would not include him.

The tight end’s outing came in the middle of Taylor’s three-show stop in Melbourne, which marked yet another milestone in the pop superstar’s career. A total of 288,000 fans flocked to the Melbourne Cricket Ground over the weekend, which Taylor herself said was a first.

“96,000 people the first night, 96,000 people the second night, 96,000 people tonight,” the “Lover” singer said on stage, as seen in a fan video posted to X. “All of that, those are all the biggest shows I’ve ever played on a tour and you did it three times.”

Although Travis hasn’t jetted off to join his girlfriend yet, there’s still time. Beginning on Friday, February 23, Taylor will play at Sydney’s Accor Stadium for four sold-out nights in a row before moving on to Singapore in early March.

It would be a long flight for the football star, but the couple has proven time and time again they are willing to go the distance to support each other’s careers. In fact, a lovestruck Taylor was filmed telling Travis on the field after traveling from Tokyo to watch him play in the Super Bowl that “jet lag is a choice.”

Taylor’s quick turnaround to Vegas paid off in spades, as later that night, she experienced what she called “the most romantic thing ever” at an afterparty when Travis sang “You Belong With Me” to her in a crowded room of family and friends.

After his Super Bowl LVIII victory, and Taylor’s 13th and 14th Grammys wins, Travis spoke about the power couple’s big couple of weeks.

“Man, it’s on top of the world right now, baby,” he said during a post-Super Bowl press conference on February 11. “It’s a good feeling.”