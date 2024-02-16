Inside Taylor Swift’s $16,300 Luxury Penthouse at Crown Towers Hotel in Australia Amid Her Eras Tour
Taylor Swift is living like royalty during her time down under! The pop star has taken up residence at the Crown Towers hotel in Melbourne, Australia, during her three-night Eras tour stop in the city, which began on Friday, February 16.
When she’s not performing back-to-back shows at Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of her biggest audiences yet, Taylor, 34, is believed to be staying in a luxury penthouse on the 43rd floor of the Crown Towers hotel’s Presidential Villa. The space comes with a price tag of $25,000 AUD per night, which converts to approximately $16,324 USD per night. However, the gorgeous setup looks to be worth every penny!
Keep scrolling to see photos of Taylor’s penthouse in Australia.
