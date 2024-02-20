Meeting his ~lover~ down under? Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, teased that the tight end was interested in traveling to Sydney, Australia, to meet up with girlfriend Taylor Swift amid rumors that he’d be joining her on her Eras tour.

“Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, ‘Are you going to take off for Sydney?’ And he seemed keen,” Ed, 72, told the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday, February 20. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”

Taylor, 34, traveled from Melbourne, Australia, to Sydney on Sunday, February 18, ahead of four sold-out shows at Accor Stadium beginning Friday, February 23. Many fans speculated that Travis, 34, would fly to Sydney to hang out with Taylor or see her perform because of a suspicious comment he made on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

“I’m about to go f–kin’ venture myself over to an island real soon,” he teased during the February 14 episode. “I don’t know … I think the best ones are south right now so I’m going to go south.”

Travis also revealed that he would not be on the next episode of “New Heights,” although he didn’t share why.

Another possible clue that Travis will join Taylor in Sydney? Her private jet mysteriously flew to Hawaii without the pop star on board on Tuesday, according to The Daily Mail. Some fans believe Taylor sent the jet to pick up her boyfriend, who is possibly planning to travel from Kansas City, Missouri, to Los Angeles to Hawaii before jetting to Sydney. If that’s the case, he should arrive in Australia just in time to see Taylor perform on February 23.

Travis was last spotted in Kansas City having lunch with a pal on February 17.

After her shows in Sydney, Taylor will head to Singapore for a set of six shows starting on March 2. She’ll later travel to France, Germany, Austria, Sweden and more. Now that Travis has time off after the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, he’s reportedly planning to spend time overseas with Taylor.

“They are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there,” a source told People on February 13. “Football is everything to him. He lives and breathes it. But he’s ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him.”