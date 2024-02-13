Taylor Swift has officially welcomed Travis Kelce to her social media feed. The singer hard launched the relationship by posting her first TikTok that featured the NFL star on Monday, February 12.

The footage was taken at a Super Bowl afterparty in Las Vegas and began with Travis, 34, sticking his tongue out at the camera. Taylor, 34, then panned her phone around the club to reveal her parents, Scott Swift and Andrea Swift, taking in the wild party. She concluded by turning the camera on herself as she jokingly looked unsure of her decision to bring mom and dad to the club.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” the singer captioned her TikTok. The video also included the message, “It’s a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said.”

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

Of course, the Swifts had a lot to celebrate after Travis’ win at the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor was at the game with her whole family and watched the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Fans were thrilled to see Taylor posting personal content on social media again. The pop star was notoriously private in her last relationship with Joe Alwyn, which lasted for more than six years from 2016-2023. In a December 2023 interview, she opened up about why she’s no longer hiding while dating the NFL star.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she shared. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

In addition to the Super Bowl, Taylor attended 12 other NFL games during the 2023-2024 season. She even packed on the PDA with Travis in front of millions of viewers after he won the AFC Championship and Super Bowl.

“Over the years, I’ve learned I don’t have the time or bandwidth to get pressed about things that don’t matter,” she added. “Yes, if I go out to dinner, there’s going to be a whole chaotic situation outside the restaurant. But I still want to go to dinner with my friends. Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years, I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.”