Taylor Swift seems to be enjoying her time in Sydney, Australia, as fans spotted the “Bad Blood” singer taking in some wildlife at the Greater Western Sydney ​Zoo while on a break from her Eras tour. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, left Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 21, and is said to be en route to Australia but had to miss out on the wildlife adventure.

Taylor, 34, was ​seen on Wednesday, February 21, sporting a blue T-shirt, denim mini skirt and some white sneakers as she walked around the wildlife center, which is home to over 4,000 animals, with a few of her backup dancers. She kept things lowkey with shades, but the Grammy winner donned her signature red lip and paired it with a simple ponytail. Photos shared by The Daily Mail showed Taylor looking especially amazed with the Tasmanian Devils as she snapped pictures and pointed at the animals.

Taylor’s trip to the zoo comes on the heels of her dinner at Nobu inside Crown Towers Sydney, where the hitmaker is staying during this leg of her Eras tour. Onlookers said that Taylor opted for a private room at the swanky restaurant while she enjoyed a birthday celebration for someone and was joined by Sabrina Carpenter, who’s ​opening for Taylor on this part of her concert tour. Other guests at Nobu reported that servers at the restaurant were continually carrying in trays of food for the party throughout the night.

Swifties who call Australia home have recently been praising Taylor and her generosity thanks to a massive donation the “All Too Well” songstress made to Foodbank Victoria.

“As if we couldn’t love you anymore than we already do @taylorswift …. Your generous donation to Foodbank Victoria will put a sparkle back in the eyes of so many Victorians doing it tough right now! THANK YOU,” the organization wrote in the Instagram caption of a post showing Taylor.

Fans immediately began gushing about the “Lavender Haze” singer in the comments.

Graham Denholm / Getty Images

“She’s such an incredible person. This is just one reason why she’s so widely loved by so many,” wrote one person.

Another added, “Amazing way to give back to people in need. Well done @taylorswift.”

However, this isn’t the first time the artist has donated large amounts to food banks. Taylor has been donating to food banks throughout her entire Eras tour in the States and elsewhere. She’s made financial contributions to several organizations, including Arizona Food Bank Network, Seattle’s Food Lifeline, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and Nevada’s Three Square Food Bank.

Taylor’s help came at a time when food banks in certain areas were suffering, according to Terri Shoemaker, a spokesperson for the Arizona Food Bank Network.

“Taylor Swift’s donation certainly helped at a time when we’re seeing the need climb and climb and climb,” Terri told CNN in August 2023.