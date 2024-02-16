Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman who was killed in the Kansas City shooting, with two separate $50,000 donations to the GoFundMe page set up by Lisa’s ​relatives.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” the Grammy winner wrote on Friday, February 16, in the “Words of Support” section of the GoFundMe page.

“This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed,” the GoFundMe description​ reads. “She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated.”

Lisa, 43, worked as a ​DJ for the Kansas City radio station KKFI 90.1, and her friends confirmed her death on the day of the ​Wednesday, February 14, shooting. Her family also released a statement to CNN on Thursday, February 15.

“We are heartbroken with the loss of our loved one, Elizabeth ‘Lisa’ Lopez-Galvan, who was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many,” Lisa’s family members said in the statement. “Lisa leaves behind her husband of 22 years, Mike, and two children, Marc, and Adriana. We ask to please keep our family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of Lisa’s death while also supporting our other loved ones who were impacted in this senseless act.”

Around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, shots rang out near Union Station as hundreds of people celebrated the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win. NBC News reported that as many as 22 people were injured. Lisa suffered from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and ​was rushed to the hospital, where she later died during surgery.

Taylor, 34, wasn’t at the celebration when the shooting occurred, but boyfriend Travis Kelce rode in the parade and later took the stage with several teammates, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The tight end expressed his sympathies regarding the tragic incident later that day.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” Travis, 34, shared on X. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”