Brittany Mahomes spoke out about the tragic Kansas City parade shooting that occurred while fans were celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win on Wednesday, February 14.

“Shooting people is never the answer,” Brittany, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story. “Praying for Kansas City and America in general, this is rough.”

The mom of two added that the shooting was “highly embarrassing” and that she was “disappointed” with the act.

“Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this. It’s devastating,” Brittany continued. “Lives lost and people injured during something that was supposed to be a celebration. Horrible and traumatizing. So many prayers going to the families involved.”

Brittany was one of many people connected to the Chiefs who broke their silence on the tragedy. Her husband, ​Patrick Mahomes, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also released statements.

“Praying for Kansas City,” wrote Patrick, 28.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” Travis, 34, wrote on X. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

The shooting left as many as 22 people injured and at least one person was killed. NBC News reported that at least eight of those injured had “immediately life-threatening” injuries, ​while seven had life-threatening injuries and six had minor injuries. Mercy Children’s Hospital reported that they were treating 12 victims and confirmed that most of them were children with gunshot wounds.

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation,” the Kansas City Police Department shared via X soon after the incident occurred.

It was later revealed that the KCPD had detained three people believed to be involved in the act. NBC News also reported that the shooting appeared to be “criminal in nature and not terrorism.” No arrests have been made as of publication.

The person who was killed ​in the shooting was ​identified by her family as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, and the radio station KKFI 90.1 in Kansas City, Missouri, revealed that Lisa worked as one of the DJs for the station.

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally,” the station shared on Facebook.

