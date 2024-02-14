Travis Kelce fought for his right to party and did just that at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 victory parade on Wednesday, February 14.

While walking the parade route, Travis, 34, saw a fan in the stands holding up a cardboard cutout of his brother Jason Kelce‘s shirtless body from the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. With a beer in hand, the Ohio native grabbed the cutout, held it up so his head was in place of where Jason’s would have been, and proceeded to down his entire bottle of brew, as suds flowed down his beard.

The moment was captured by local Kansas City TV station KCTV, which was running the parade live at the time of Travis’ adventure. While it wasn’t mentioned during the telecast, the station shared it on X and wrote in the caption, “Travis Kelce saw a fan with a shirtless Jason Kelce cutout…and acted quickly.”

One fan reposted the video, writing, “…that man is literally THE Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. God I love it here.”

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason, 36, became an instant meme on January 21 when he cheered on Travis from a suite at the Bills’ Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. He went shirtless with a beer in hand, eventually jumping out and into the stands among the Bills mafia to celebrate when his younger brother scored a touchdown.

Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, begged him to be on his “best behavior” at the game, but the NFL star wanted to party.

“I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason told Travis on the January 24 episode of their New Heights” podcast. “I’m not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads up. The moment we get into the suite I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason don’t you dare.’”

Fans knew Travis planned on partying hard after Chiefs’ dramatic Super Bowl 2024 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11. While accepting the Lombardi Trophy following the game at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium, Travis shouted out his beloved Beastie Boys lyric, “You’ve gotta fight, for you right, to party,” from their 1986 song.

After the victory, Travis, girlfriend Taylor Swift, and Jason, as well as teammates and friends, headed to XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas where they did just that. DJ Marshmello spun the music at the event, where Travis and Taylor were seen dancing and singing along to several of her songs, including a remix of “Love Story,” while sharing plenty of kisses.