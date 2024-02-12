patrick brittany mahomes celebrate chiefs win at super bowl

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes wasted no time celebrating after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2024! The couple reunited on the field after the game to take in the incredible moment along with the quarterback’s teammates.

Patrick, 28, led his team to victory over the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 25-22. The intense game went into overtime and Brittany, 28, was there to celebrate with her man and their two kids right after the Chiefs earned the win.

