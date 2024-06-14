Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce's 3rd Super Bowl Ring

Taylor Swift couldn’t be at Travis Kelce’s ring ceremony in person, so she opted for the next best thing. The “All Too Well” singer celebrated with other Kansas City Chiefs fans via live stream.

Taylor, 34, had just finished performing another sold-out Eras show in the U.K. on Thursday, June 13, when she popped into Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s girlfriend Chariah Gordon’s live stream of the event.

“JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LET’S GOOOOOOOO,” the Grammy winner wrote, following it up with, “YESSSSSSS” and three heart eye emojis.

Before the live stream ended, Taylor had also added “AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE” with a crown emoji. However, the time difference between Kansas City and Liverpool eventually kicked in and the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer called it a night.

“Gotta go to sleep it’s so late here love you guys,” Taylor wrote before signing off.

Taylor and Travis, 34, have supported one another publicly several times throughout the course of their relationship. The “Now That We Don’t Talk” artist first appeared at a Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24, 2023, confirming her romance with the NFL star. She attended several games over the 2023-2024 season, including the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens and the 2024 Super Bowl.

Travis has also been spotted at multiple Eras shows. The first show he attended after their relationship was confirmed was in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 11, 2023, ​and Taylor surprised fans when she changed the lyrics to her song “Karma.”

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she belted out from the stage.

Chariah Gordon Live Stream

An audience member managed to film a clip of Travis, who was standing beside Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, when Taylor sang the lyric, and the Chiefs tight end couldn’t hide the blush on his face. After the concert ended, Travis waited backstage and a fan filmed Taylor breaking into a run once she saw him before throwing her arms around his neck and planting a kiss on his lips.

The Ohio native also attended one of Taylor’s performances in Australia, where the couple took in some of the local attractions, including a zoo. Travis gushed about his time Down Under during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“Saw a tiger sitting up in a treehouse. That s–t was ​f–king sweet, ain’t gonna lie. Saw a lion close up,” Travis told Jason, 36. “Dude, when you hear that [roar] — ‘cause I had Taylor take a picture — it just was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

After Australia, Travis supported Taylor from the stands in Paris, France and Singapore.