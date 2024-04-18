Matty Healy's Dating History: Singer's Girlfriends, Exes

Taylor Swift
The pair was first linked in 2014 when she wore a T-shirt with his band’s name. “We exchanged numbers. Let’s see what happens,” Matty told Australia’s “Shazam Top 20″ that year.
In a 2016 interview with Q magazine, the “Somebody Else” singer discussed how strange it was to get attention from being linked to Taylor.
“I don’t do anything else, right, so it doesn’t leave a lot of room for me going out or shagging someone. So, the one time I did have a flirtation with a girl it ends up going everywhere,” he explained, referring to Taylor. “I mean, I got on E! News and people were like, ‘Who’s Matt Healy?’ So that was cool.”
“But I didn’t make a big deal out of it myself,” Matty continued. “It’s not really anything to talk about, because if she wasn’t Taylor Swift we wouldn’t be talking about her. She wasn’t a big impact on my life. It’s just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift.”
Matty seemed to deny being in a relationship with the “Anti-Hero” singer, adding, “If I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, ‘F–king hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’”
The two were linked again in 2023 following Taylor’s split from boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. They were spotted holding hands in New York City in May 2023 and he attended several of Taylor’s Eras tour concerts. However, a month later their flirtation was over. “They had fun together, but it was never serious,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. The “Willow” songstress began dating boyfriend Travis Kelce by August 2023.