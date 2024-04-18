Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Matty Healy's Dating History: Singer's Girlfriends, Exes

Getty Images(4)

Matty Healy’s Dating History Proves He Loves Fellow Singers: Halsey, Taylor Swift and More

News
Apr 18, 2024 4:02 pm·
By
Picture

Some girls love a bad boy and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has had his fair share of romances with famous ladies. While he hasn’t been very open about his private life when it comes to his relationships, he’s dated or ​had flings with some impressive ladies.

Deal of the Day Blue Bathing suit 4-7-24

Deal of the Day

This ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal

Matty’s most high-profile and mysterious relationship was with fellow singer Taylor Swift. While he denied they were dating in 2016 and dissed that he’d never want to be known ​as being “Taylor Swift’s boyfriend,” they ended up having a brief reconnection in 2023.

Taylor Swift s Past Breakups Where She Stands With Exes Now 868
 Taylor Swift’s Past Breakups: Where She Stands With Her Exes Now
Picture