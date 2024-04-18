Matty Healy's Dating History: Singer's Girlfriends, Exes

Halsey

Matty and the “Without Me” singer were first linked in 2015 after she attend a The 1975 show. Halsey went on to collaborate on the band’s song “Ghosts,” but seemed to shoot down speculation that they were a serious in an interview with Billboard later that year.

“We’re both attracted to characters, and we saw that in each other. I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched. But if you think he’s the first red-wine-drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I’ve been associated with, you’re out of your f–king mind,” she told the publication.

Fans speculated that Halsey’s song “Colors” from her 2015 album Badlands was about Matty. It contained the lyrics, “Your little brother never tells you but he loves you so / You said your mother only smiled on her TV show.” Matty’s mom Denise Welch is a cohost on the British daytime talk show Loose Women, and he has a younger brother, Louis.

However, Halsey later played coy regarding who the song was about during an appearance on SiriusXM’s show “Hit Bound” in 2016.

“My song ‘Colors’ is about being in a relationship with someone and kind of watching the vibrancy slowly start to leak out of them, watch the colors start to fade, whether they’re falling victim to drugs or falling victim to work or any sort of negative behavior that’s kind of taking them away from the bright and lively person that they used to be,” she explained.

Matty dealt with a ​four year heroin addiction starting on and off in 2014, which he spoke about in a 2018 interview with Billboard.