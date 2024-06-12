Taylor Swift may be heading toward the end zone with boyfriend Travis Kelce, but a source exclusively tells Life & Style that the pop star is “shocked” by her ex-boyfriend Matty Healy’s engagement to fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel.

“Taylor wasn’t surprised to hear that Matty was seriously dating someone, I mean, so was she, but she was shocked to learn that he was already engaged,” the source says. “She’s happily moved on to Travis and couldn’t be happier, but a little part of her questions if Matty was ever really into her.”

Fans were shocked to get a glimpse into the “Fortnight” singer’s relationship with The 1975 frontman, 35, when she dropped The Tortured Poets Department album in April. ​Matty is speculated to be the subject of a majority of songs on the record. The pair was first romantically connected in 2014 before her relationship with ex Joe Alwyn. Taylor, 34, and Matty reunited in April 2023 after she and Joe, 33, called it quits, but reportedly ended things for good less than two months later.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Matty was first spotted with Gabbriette, 26, that September and the pair started quickly integrating their lives. The model announced her engagement with Matty via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 11, by sharing a photo of her ​left hand with a black diamond ring on ​the forth finger.

The following day, the London native’s aunt, Debbie Dedes, confirmed that her son popped the big question to Gabbriette.

“I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged … They went over to see their friends Charli [XCX] and George in New York and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram. Instagram official … he’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she’s known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her,” Debbie revealed on the Loose Women show in The U.K. “I couldn’t be more thrilled. We couldn’t be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.”

Courtesy of Gabriette Bechte/Instagram

Although Matty got down on one knee to his fiancée after ​less than one year of dating, the source tells Life & Style that he “wasn’t the settling down type when [Taylor] was dating him, but somehow Gabbriette swayed him to propose.”

“[Taylor] wonders why he was able to change for [Gabriette]. That part stings a little. I guess it’s a girl thing, always analyzing exes and why past relationships didn’t work out, which is something Taylor is famous for doing,” the source admits. “But don’t get me wrong, she wouldn’t go back in time for all the money in the world. She’s in love with Travis and hopes Matty has found happiness too.”