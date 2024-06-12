Matty Healy is engaged to girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel just one year after he split from Taylor Swift.

“MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” Gabbriette, 26, captioned a photo via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 11, that showed her flaunting a ring that features a black gem surrounded by pavé diamonds. In addition to referencing Matty’s band in the caption, she also tagged his Instagram page and he reshared the photo on his own profile.

Matty, 35, and Gabbriette announced the news while attending Charli XCX’s Brat show in Brooklyn, New York.

Soon after their engagement was revealed, Matty’s mother, Denise Welch, confirmed the couple’s plans to tie the knot.

“I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged … They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram. Instagram official … he’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she’s known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her,” she said on the UK show Loose Women on Wednesday, June 12. “I couldn’t be more thrilled. We couldn’t be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.”

The couple was first linked in September 2023 when they were photographed packing on the PDA in New York City. While they haven’t shared much insight about their romance, the model revealed they had been trying to meet for four years before they finally connected.

“He came to L.A. and we’ve been in love ever since,” she previously explained to Homme Girls earlier this year.

Matty’s engagement comes less than two months after Taylor, 34, shared insight into their whirlwind romance in her April album, The Tortured Poets Department. Many fans suspected the album would be about her split from Joe Alwyn after six years of dating, though were shocked when many of the songs seemed to reference her romance with Matty. The pair were originally linked in 2014, and briefly dated after Taylor and Joe, 33, split in April 2023. However, it was reported that their fling ended in June 2023.

Despite only seeing each other for about one month, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Taylor and Matty’s relationship “was so much more intense than anyone realized.”

“After all she put up with for him, Matty cruelly ghosted her. And left her devastated when she should have been basking in the success of the Eras Tour,” the insider shared in May. “All the drama over their split really tarnished last summer for her.”

Courtesy of Gabriette Bechte/Instagram

Additionally, Matty’s aunt Debbie Dedes said the “Chocolate” singer wouldn’t be “surprised” by the lyrical content on the album. “We know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press,” she shared. “He’s very happy in his new relationship, so I’m sure he will be focusing on that.”