Matty Healy is reportedly happy with the attention he received after Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department album amid speculation he inspired many of the songs.

“He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious,” Matty’s friend told Us Weekly in an article published on Thursday, June 6.

The unnamed friend added that Matty, 35, was “completely blindsided” by the “lyrical content” of the album, in which Taylor, 34, alludes to wanting to marry and have children with an unnamed partner.

“For her to be saying things about baby carriages … and living together — he says it had never even come up,” the friend shared. “He’s taking it in stride.”

The “Enchanted” singer recalls having conversations about marriage and children in several songs on the album, including “loml” and “Fresh Out the Slammer.” However, she has not revealed who inspired each of the songs.

While many fans suspected the album would be about her six year romance with Joe Alwyn, Swifties were shocked to learn that many of the songs seemingly allude to her fling with Matty. The pair, who were briefly linked in 2014, had a short romance soon after she and Joe, 33, split in April 2023.

One song people believe was inspired by Matty is “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” which references the “Jehovah’s Witness suit” the 1975 frontman often performs in. She also seemingly recalls their relationship in “But Daddy I Love Him,” which is her response to the public criticism their romance received.

While Matty’s friend said that the singers were never seriously dating, an additional source previously told Life & Style that their relationship “was so much more intense than anyone realized.”

“After all she put up with for him, Matty cruelly ghosted her. And left her devastated when she should have been basking in the success of the Eras Tour,” the insider continued. “All the drama over their split really tarnished last summer for her.”

Meanwhile, Matty’s aunt Debbie Dedes said he wouldn’t be “surprised” by the content of the album. “We know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press,” she added. “He’s very happy in his new relationship, so I’m sure he will be focusing on that.”

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Despite opening up about her broken heart on the album, the source added that Taylor has moved on from her relationship with Matty. “She has said that ‘chapter closed’ and ‘the wounds have healed,’ and she has definitely moved on,” the source said, noting that she is happy in her current relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce. “Some friends worry that the album makes it sound like she’s still not over Matty, but she’s madly in love with Travis. This time, she finally seems to have found the perfect guy.”