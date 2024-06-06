Travis Kelce opened up about how he’s able to stay level-headed amid the intense public scrutiny surrounding his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.

“When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect of life much easier,” Travis, 34, said on the Thursday, June 6, episode of Good Morning America. “I’ve always been a very grounded guy. It might not come off like that when I’m playing football, but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person. I try not to get too far down the road because you never know what opportunities are going to present themselves.”

The professional athlete was also asked how good his life was on a scale of one to ten at the moment, and he responded, “Man, a 20? 100? I’m so fortunate and so grateful for everything that’s come my way in life.”

.@tkelce is opening up to @reevewill about his life, sharing some updates from recent events including his acting debut, his visit to the White House and his future plans: "I'm so fortunate and so grateful [for] everything that's come my way in life."https://t.co/m0tmjhfEtC pic.twitter.com/iaIrTKo61d — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 6, 2024

From winning the Super Bowl, to landing a role on Ryan Murphy’s new show Grotesquerie and continuing to host his successful podcast, Travis has a lot on his plate right now. However, he said that football is still his focus and that he has his eye on winning another Super Bowl.

Of course, he’s also still maintaining his relationship with Taylor, 34, who is currently touring overseas in Europe. The A-list couple has spent some time apart in recent weeks while Travis has been fulfilling his own work obligations in the United States.

This summer will mark one year since the superstars started dating after Travis gave Taylor a shout-out on his “New Heights” podcast. He attended the Eras tour in Kansas City in July 2023 and mentioned on the podcast afterward how he’d wished he’d gotten a chance to give the pop star a friendship bracelet after the show.

“I’d like to take some of the credit,” Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes recently shared. “I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert with the friendship bracelet. He was sitting in my suite.” He also referred to himself as the pair’s “matchmaker,” adding, “I was like, ‘Dude, you should just go for it. Just go for it.’ And you know Travis, man. He does it. He’s a great dude. I’m glad it’s all worked out for the best.”

Taylor previously called the podcast shout-out “metal as hell” and said she and the Chiefs tight end “started hanging out right after that.” They went public with their romance in September 2023.