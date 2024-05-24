Patrick Mahomes is setting the record straight on just how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance came to be – and he wants some credit! While appearing on the Thursday, May 23, episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the star quarterback explained how he played a part in the relationship.

“I’d like to take some of the credit,” Patrick, 28, admitted. “I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert with the friendship bracelet. He was sitting in my suite.”

Travis, 34, attended the Eras tour in Kansas City in July 2023 and gave Taylor, 34, a shout-out on his podcast afterwards. During the “New Heights” episode, he said that he wanted to give the pop star a friendship bracelet after the show, but was left disappointed when he found out “she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”

The slick move was also made with some encouragement from Patrick, who calls himself the couple’s “matchmaker.” “I was like, ‘Dude, you should go for it. Just go for it,’” the NFL star revealed. “And you know Travis, man. He does it. He’s a great dude. I’m glad it’s all worked out for the best.”

In a December 2023 interview with Time magazine, the pop star confirmed that she and Travis “started hanging out right after” he “put [her] on blast” on the podcast.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Now, Travis has no trouble getting one-on-one time with Taylor after her Eras tour shows. He has traveled around the world to see her perform, popping up at international shows in Buenos Aires, Australia, Singapore and Paris. This weekend, the “Blank Space” singer will take the stage in Portugal, and fans will be waiting to see if her boyfriend is in attendance.

The couple has also taken advantage of Taylor’s days off during the summer European leg of the tour. After her four straight shows in Paris at the beginning of May, they took a romantic trip to Lake Como, Italy, together, where they were photographed enjoying a secluded dinner and taking a boat ride on the water.

Getty

Unfortunately, Travis had to miss Taylor’s shows in Sweden on the weekend of May 18, as he was back in Kansas hosting his Kelce Jam concert. While doing interviews at the event, the professional athlete had nothing but praise for his girlfriend and even dished about his favorite song from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19.

“I might be a little biased to ‘So High School,’” Travis admitted, referring to one of the two songs on the record speculated to be about him. He also listed that track and the other TTPD song he seemingly inspired, “The Alchemy,” as two of his top three favorite Taylor tracks, along with 1989’s “Blank Space.”