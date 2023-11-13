Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have wasted no time expanding their family since confirming their relationship in 2021. Their first son, RZA, was born in May 2022, followed by a second son, Riot, in August 2023.

Since Riot’s birth, fans have begun wondering if the couple is planning to have a third baby. The “We Found Love” singer has discussed plans to expand her family in the past.

Is Rihanna Having a 3rd Baby?

As of publication, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have not announced a third pregnancy.

In a 2023 interview with British Vogue, which was conducted before she confirmed that she was having her second child, the singer opened up about family plans. “Listen, I’m down for whatever,” she said. “My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. I’m open. Girl, boy. Whatever.”

MEGA

The journalist reminded RiRi that she told the same magazine that she wanted “three or four” children in a 2020 interview. She laughed at the callback, admitting, “Oh s–t, you really gotta be careful with your mouth.”

Once Rihanna and A$AP became parents of two, they reportedly weren’t rushing into adding another to the brood. “Rihanna loves children and having a girl would be amazing, but it’s too early to tell if they want more kids,” a source told Us Weekly in September 2023. “But Rihanna has always wanted a big family so that’s something that’s definitely still on the table. For now, they’re still adjusting as parents of two and loving every minute of it.”

Who Are Rihanna’s Kids?

In January 2022, Rihanna and A$AP confirmed that they were expecting their first child. RZA was born that May, but the stars didn’t confirm his name until his first birthday. RZA was named after Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

The Barbadian beauty described RZA’s birth as “beautiful,” but admitted that life was “nuts” once she brought him home. “Those first days are insane,” she shared. “You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

For the first several months after RZA was born, Rihanna and her partner were able to keep him out of the public eye. However, paparazzi snagged photos of the little one during a photo shoot at the end of 2022. Before they could be sold, Rihanna joined TikTok and posted her own video of the youngster.

“We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story,” she insisted. “Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that. I just went straight into protective mode. Like, there wasn’t even time for rage.”

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy while performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023. They debuted the first photos of Riot when he was one month old that September.

Are Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Still Together?

As of publication, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still together.

Speculation that the two were an item began at the beginning of 2020, but Rocky didn’t confirm the relationship until May 2021. “I think when you know you know,” he gushed in an interview with GQ. “She’s the one.”

Getty

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rihanna and Rocky were able to live the first year of their relationship out of the public eye. Once the romance was confirmed, they no longer tried to hide their love for one another.

“We’re best friends with a baby,” Rihanna said in her British Vogue Q&A. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”