The forecast for the week of June 16 through June 22.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You’re a ton of fun to be around, so expect your popularity to soar this week. And with Lady Luck bringing good fortune your way, you may even find yourself coming into some money!

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Romance is in the air, so be sure to ask for what you want. Single? Don’t be surprised if you’re even more choosy about the company you keep.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Getting the balance between work and home right is important now. Try and find your happy place, where you can avoid swinging to extremes.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With ambitions grabbing your interest, you’ll want to look out for fresh inspiration. Don’t forget to make space for sociable times too, especially activities that you can do with your friends.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A positive vibe draws you back home, Libra. This is a great time to focus on healing family relationships — or finding out more about yourself and your past.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There’s no limit to what you can achieve if you put your mind to it, but before you leap into anything, get your thoughts in order. Organization will be the key to your success, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

With new possibilities opening up, you’re ready to get going. If you’re not doing something you love, this is a great week to start building a bridge towards your desires.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Haven’t worked out where exactly to channel your skills and talents yet? The connections you make now should point you in the right direction, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Resist feeling frustrated! Things might seem like they’re moving too slowly, but that’s just because there are pieces of the puzzle that still need to fall into place.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

As your confidence grows, you should find it easier to follow your dreams. Once you know where you’re heading, staying grounded creates the results you want.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

This week, your schedule may start to fill up rather quickly! Everyone will want a piece of you, so you’ll need to juggle your time carefully.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You are quite the creative genius this week, Taurus. But if you want to make a real difference, you must be willing to break through the usual boundaries.