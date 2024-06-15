The royal family reunited publicly for the first time since King Charles III and Kate Middleton announced their cancer diagnoses.

King Charles, 75, Kate, 42, were joined by Prince William, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and other members of the family to celebrate the Sovereign’s official birthday at the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, June 15. The Princess of Wales was seen for the first time since her health news was revealed in March as she was riding in a carriage with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.