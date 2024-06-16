After four-and-a-half years together, Lady Gaga is preparing to take a big step with Michael Polansky. “She’s told friends and family to get ready for a wedding,” sources exclusively tell Life & Style, revealing that the Grammy winner and the tech entrepreneur want “a summer ceremony at her home in Malibu.”

Gaga just attended sister Natali Germanotta’s nuptials with Michael in Maine in early June. “She left feeling super inspired,” says the insider, “so she and Michael could do a spur-of-the-moment thing. Gaga is very unpredictable. But she’s always dreamed of having a sunset wedding.” And her $22.5 million house, featuring views of the Santa Monica Mountains on one side and the beach on the other, “is perfect for that,” adds the insider.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Are ‘Polar Opposites’

It’s time. The Joker: Folie à Deux actress, 38, and philanthropist Michael, 46, “are polar opposites in many ways, but their chemistry and connection are undeniable,” explains an insider. “They belong together and can’t wait to start building a family.”

On June 4, the singer denied speculation that she’s currently expecting but she has spoken about wanting “at least three” children in the past. “Kids are definitely in their future,” confirms the insider. “Lady Gaga’s happier than ever.”