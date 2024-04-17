Cue the wedding bells! Lady Gaga is walking down the aisle with her boyfriend of five years, tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky. The “Shallow” singer, 38, was photographed on April 7 wearing a gigantic diamond on her left ring finger while out in West Hollywood. “Gaga’s engaged and happier than ever,” an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style. “She and Michael are already talking about a wedding, which will probably happen this fall or early next year. Kids are definitely in their future, too.”

As Life & Style has previously reported, the couple briefly parted ways in 2023. At the time, a source claimed that they were simply on different pages when it came to marriage and starting a family. The A Star Is Born actress was ready; the philanthropist, 46, was not. So, what caused the change of heart? “Gaga and Michael have been through some ups and downs, but they realized that they’re good together, that they belong together,” shares the insider. “Gaga’s an artist who thinks outside the box, whereas Michael’s very calm and levelheaded. She says he helps her maintain harmony. They’re each other’s yin and yang.”