When it comes to Lady Gaga‘s love life, she couldn’t seem happier these days. The 33-year-old is head over heels for her new boyfriend investor Michael Polansky, a source exclusively tells Life & Style magazine, on newsstands now.

“Gaga is telling everyone that he’s a keeper,” the insider reveals. “She doesn’t want to jinx anything, but she thinks she’s found her Mr. Right.”

The couple was first seen packing on the PDA on New Year’s. A month later, she shared her first photo with him on Instagram. “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” Gaga captioned the snap, in which she’s snuggled up on his lap.

The two seem like the perfect fit — and he’s exactly what she needs right now. “Gaga likes that he makes her feel sexy,” the source adds, “but also safe and secure, like he’ll protect her from anything. That’s new. He adores Gaga and keeps her balanced.”

The pop star has gone through her fair share of struggles over the years, including being sexually assaulted when she was 19 and suffering from PTSD — needs someone to stand by her side, no matter what. “Relationships can have an effect on her mood, like they do with most people,” the insider says. “Fortunately, unlike when she was young, she now has the tools to work through it.”

Her most recent relationship before Michael was with ex Dan Horton, whom she dated for three months before splitting in October 2019. Prior to that, she was with ex-fiancé Christian Carino, whom she was with for two years. The blonde beauty’s rep confirmed the two called it quits in February 2019. Fans began to speculate they had broken up when Gaga showed up to the 2019 Grammys without Christian and her engagement ring.

“So, Gaga and Christian broke up, right? There’s no other explanation,” one person wrote on social media at the time about the singer going to the awards show alone. “OMFG I’m gonna have a breakdown if Gaga broke off another engagement,”a second person said. “She deserves a man who will stick by her for decade after decade.”

Fast forward to a year later, and we’re glad Gaga has found love again after all that ~bad romance!~

