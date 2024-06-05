Taylor Swift slammed pregnancy speculation as “invasive and irresponsible” after Lady Gaga shut down rumors that she’s expecting.

Gaga, 38, took to TikTok on Tuesday, June 4, to deny rumors that she is expecting, and Taylor, 34, later took to the comments section to weigh in on the way people talk about women’s bodies.

“Can we all agree that it’s invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body,” Taylor wrote in the comments section. “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman.”

Not only did the “Enchanted” singer show her support in the comments section, but Gaga also referenced her in the initial post. “Not pregnant – just down bad cryin at the gym,” she wrote over the clip, referencing Taylor’s 2024 track “Down Bad.” In addition to the text, Gaga also directed her followers to a link to register to vote.

Shortly after Gaga shared the video, several of her followers took to the comments section to applaud her for addressing the claims. “People are so mean … you’re so beautiful inside and out,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “Queen! You look stunning as always.”

Meanwhile, others expressed their excitement over the “Just Dance” singer referencing Taylor. “The Taylor reference!!!! My favorite girls,” a third social media user wrote. An additional person added, “The Taylor reference I’M OBSESSED.”

Taylor – who has also faced rumors that she’s pregnant over the years – shared her support for Gaga just two days after fans speculated that she was expecting. The rumors began to swirl when photographs were released of Gaga serving as her sister Natali Germanotta’s maid of honor at her wedding in Maine on June 1. While many fans took to social media to note how beautiful the “Born This Way” singer looked, others wondered if her fluctuating weight was a sign that she is pregnant.

Gaga has been dating boyfriend Michael Polansky for five years, and an insider exclusively told Life & Style that they’re ready to take the next step in their romance after she was photographed wearing a diamond ring on April 7.

“Gaga’s engaged and happier than ever,” the source told Life & Style on April 17. “She and Michael are already talking about a wedding, which will probably happen this fall or early next year. Kids are definitely in their future, too.”

Courtesy of Lady Gaga/TikTok

While the pair briefly split in 2023, the insider shared that Gaga and Michael, 46, are now stronger than ever. “Gaga and Michael have been through some ups and downs, but they realized that they’re good together, that they belong together,” the source continued. “Gaga’s an artist who thinks outside the box, whereas Michael’s very calm and levelheaded. She says he helps her maintain harmony. They’re each other’s yin and yang.”