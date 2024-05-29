Lady Gaga is putting the finishing touches on her upcoming Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas and vowing it’ll be a classy affair that’s nothing like that of her rivals — as the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Madonna look on in envy, sources exclusively tell Life & Style.

According to an insider, “Gaga is proving that she’s still a formidable pop music master strategist by not biting off way more than she can chew and trying to mount a record-breaking mega-stadium tour. Instead, she’s focusing on refreshing her Vegas act with an entirely new set she’ll be playing in June and July this summer.”

The “Bad Romance” singer, 38, first kicked off her Jazz & Piano residency in January 2019, and she is slated to return to the stage for a handful of concert dates beginning June 19 through July 6. The Grammy Award winner has also kept busy with her HBO original concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, which premiered Saturday, May 25, and the upcoming release of Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she stars opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

“Yes, she has her big concert film streaming on Max and one of the year’s most anticipated movies in Joker: Folie à Deux in October, but unlike Madonna and Jennifer Lopez, she’s not going to break her back or ruin her reputation trying to compete on the same level as Taylor Swift and the Eras Tour, nor should she feel the need to,” says the source, referring to Madonna’s recent Celebration Tour and J.Lo’s upcoming This Is Me… Live Tour.

Instead, the source explains that Gaga is focused on what makes her unique.

“Gaga always wins when she goes her own way instead of copying the other household name pop divas in her category, and her fans know it and appreciate it,” says the insider, noting that Gaga believes Vegas is the perfect fit for her upcoming performances.

“Vegas is comfortable for her because she can utterly manage and control the experience every single night she plays there, and she can charge thousands of dollars per head when her fans pick up tickets as part of a VIP package,” says a source. “Plus she’s not forcing herself onto a plane every 24 hours to race to the next stop on a tour.”

As theatrical as Gaga has been through the years, the source notes, “There’s real common sense and business savvy running beneath every decision, and Gaga has clearly learned from J.Lo. and Madonna’s mistakes in the last year — and she’s determined not to make them herself!”