It’s finally time for Taylor Swift to go pick out a white dress. A source confirms that boyfriend Travis Kelce has “met with a high-end jeweler several times” in recent months — and the “I do’s” will happen sooner rather than later.

“Taylor has her heart set on a summer wedding,” adds an insider. “She’s already narrowed down her picks for her bridal gown and two other designer dresses she wants to wear.”

She and the NFL star, both 34, “have agreed on a lavish outdoor ceremony and celebration at her place in Rhode Island,” reveals the insider. “They want to be surrounded by family and close friends.”

Among those making the cut: Ryan Reynolds, Ed Sheeran, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Sophie Turner, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, and of course, Taylor’s besties, Blake Lively and Selena Gomez. “There’s talk of banning phones,” spills the insider, “and having everyone sign NDAs to keep the day as private as possible.”

Travis Kelce Is ‘Under Pressure’

Though she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end only got together last summer, Taylor’s fantasized about this moment for a long time. “It’ll be her ultimate dream wedding,” notes the insider of the billionaire. “They’ll definitely spare no expense.”

However, other money matters will need to be handled first. “Taylor’s mom, Andrea, wants to make sure they have an ironclad prenup,” says the insider. “But what Travis is most worried about is his vows!” Award-winning lyricist Taylor will write vows that are “spot on” predicts the insider, “So Travis is under a lot of pressure to make his super special.”