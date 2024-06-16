Fans have speculated that Taylor Swift’s song “The Black Dog” is about Joe Alwyn, but he has some Swifties rethinking the theory after dishing on the pair’s split in a new interview.

Joe, 33, was interviewed by Sunday Times Style and asked whether The Black Dog pub in Vauxhall, London, was one of his favorite restaurants to frequent. “I’ve never been to Vauxhall,” the actor said. However, the author noted that Joe was “smiling a smile that hints there is more to say.”

Taylor, 34, released “The Black Dog” in April as part of her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department. In the first verse, she sings, “I am someone who until recent events you shared your secrets with and your location, you forgot to turn it off, and so I watch as you walk, into some bar called The Black Dog, and pierce new holes through my heart, you forgot to turn it off.”

While Matty Healy is theorized to be the subject of a majority of TTPD’s songs, fans noticed that the timeline of “The Black Dog” pointed more towards Joe. “Six weeks of breathing clean air, I still miss the smoke,” the Grammy winner sings later in the song. When TTPD was released, producer Jack Antonoff shared behind-the-scenes footage from the studio and one clip showed Taylor recording “The Black Dog.” She was wearing an outfit that fans recognized from paparazzi photos taken in May 2023, about six weeks after her breakup from Joe.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Despite Joe’s insistence that he’s never been to the Vauxhall pub, the bar’s owner told a different story. In April, the owner told Sky News, “I don’t want to give too much away. We do have a certain blond regular who frequents. Let’s just say that.”

Meanwhile, the Kinds of Kindness star spoke about his highly-publicized split for the first time in his Sunday Times Style profile. “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” he said. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”

He also discussed the high-profile nature of the breakup, adding, “What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in. So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition. And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”