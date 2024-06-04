Travis Kelce’s barber had nothing but kind things to say about the NFL star’s relationship with Taylor Swift. Patrick Regan, who has been friends with Travis for years, dished about the pair’s high-profile romance on the Monday, June 3, episode of the “Your Day Off” podcast.

“She’s a very nice person and she’s a good girlfriend to my friend, so it’s pretty cool,” Patrick dished. “It doesn’t seem too crazy to me.” He also praised Taylor, 34, for not acting “like the most famous celebrity in the world,” adding, “She’s very interested in what you’re saying.”

Because of Travis’ relationship with the A-list singer, some “things have changed” in his life, atccording to Patrick. “Travis is one of my bros, so I used to just go sleep at his house every weekend,” the barber admitted. “So, things have changed a little bit now, but it’s cool to see. I’m happy for him and happy to see the stardom he’s getting.”

Patrick was also jokingly asked, “When’s the wedding?” and while he didn’t spill any tea about proposal plans, he admitted, “Hopefully soon. That would be fun.”

The Philadelphia/Florida-based hairstylist, who travels to Kansas City every week to cut Travis’ hair before games, previously opened up about meeting Taylor ahead of the Super Bowl in February. “Taylor loves [Travis’] haircut,” he told Fox News. “She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after.”

Taylor is currently in Europe on the summer 2024 leg of her Eras tour, which lasts until the middle of August. So far, Travis has only made it to one show of this leg, as he’s had other commitments in the United States. However, he previously admitted he was going to be “all over the world this [football] offseason,” so fans are expecting him to pop up at future concerts.

Both stars had a break in their schedules after Travis attended Taylor’s May 12 concert in Paris. They were able to get away for a romantic vacation in Lake Como, Italy, for a few days before returning to their work obligations.

Taylor wrapped up two shows in Lyon, France, on Sunday, June 2, and Monday, June 3. Next, she’ll head to Scotland for three straight shows beginning on Friday, June 7. For the most part, she has been able to keep a low profile while overseas, although fans spotted her checking out Cabaret in London’s West End on May 31. Her longtime friend Cara Delevingne was performing in the show.