Travis Kelce’s signature hairstyle has Taylor Swift’s stamp of approval! The NFL star’ longtime barber, Patrick Regan, dished on styling the ‘bald fade’ and how Taylor feels about it.

“Taylor loves the haircut,” Patrick told Fox News in an interview published on Thursday, February 1. “She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after.”

Patrick referred to Travis’ hairstyle as a “skin fade” or a “bald fade.” Of fans calling it the “Travis Kelce cut,” he added, “It’s kind of ironic because it’s a haircut [that] barbers have been giving their clients for 100 years, all day, every day.”

patty_cuts/Instagram

Travis, 34, and started working with the veteran barber in 2018 while he was training in Florida during the football offseason. “After the summer was over, he asked me if I could start coming to Kansas City every week to cut his hair before games,” Patrick shared. Now, the Florida-based stylist makes the trek to Missouri to help the Chiefs star keep his locks in check every week during the NFL season.

The 2023 season was the first time that Taylor, 34, was in the picture. The pop star started dating Travis “close to a month” before they made their public debut in September 2023. They confirmed their relationship when Taylor attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. Since then, she’s been at several more games.

“I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends,” the tight end said in an interview on Wednesday, January 31. “It’s been nothing but a wonderful year, man. You know, it’s been a crazy, crazy ride that I could have never anticipated. But I’m having fun with it.”

Travis has been just as supportive of his girlfriend, traveling to Argentina on his one bye weekend to attend her Eras tour in November 2023. Unfortunately, he won’t be by her side at the Grammys on February 4, as he has one last football game to prepare for before the season comes to an end.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” he shared. “But I think I got practice [that] Sunday, or I think Sunday is a travel day. I know I got practice on Saturday. But Sunday is travel day.”

The professional athlete will play in the Super Bowl on February 11, in Las Vegas. Taylor’s attendance has not been confirmed, but fans are expecting that she will show up to cheer on her man. If she attends, she will be traveling to the game from Tokyo, Japan, following a string of four concerts on February 7, 8, 9 and 10.