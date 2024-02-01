Fans first learned about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance in September 2023, though the “Cruel Summer” singer previously revealed that they were already in a relationship when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game. After the couple packed on the PDA following the team’s latest victory, Travis 34, revealed exactly when their romance began.

“We had known each other for close to a month up to that point,” Travis recalled about Taylor attending the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, January 31.

While Travis “threw a ball in her court” and publicly invited her to the game three days earlier during a podcast appearance, he explained that they were actually already dating at the time.

“It wasn’t just an out-of-the-blue, ‘Hey, come to the game,’” the Ohio native said.

“I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year, man,” he gushed. “You know, it’s been a crazy, crazy ride that I could have never anticipated. But I’m having fun with it.”

Travis then reflected on the media attention surrounding their relationship, including the backlash Taylor, 34, has received for attending his games. “The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside all the cranky NFL fans that just don’t want to see the Chiefs win,” he said.

The “Enchanted” singer first opened up about her romance with Travis when she was named TIME’s Person of the Year in December 2023. After noting that they were already a “couple” when she attended her first Chiefs game, she admitted that they never would have had their first date in public.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor also took the opportunity to call out her critics that have slammed her for going to the games. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she said. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

The couple made it clear that they don’t care about their haters when Taylor joined him on the field following the Chiefs victory against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28. Not only did the pair share several kisses, but they also seemingly said that they “love” each other.