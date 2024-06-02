Taylor Swift Flies to London to Support Cara Delevingne

Taylor Swift was apparently ~wandering the London streets~ after she wrapped her Eras tour shows in Spain, as the pop star reportedly jetted to the U.K. to quietly support close pal Cara Delevingne in the West End production of Cabaret.

Arthur Jones, head of marketing at Playhouse Theater’s Kit Kat Club, where Cabaret is held, responded to a fan on X who heard a rumor about Taylor, 34, flying into London to see Cara, 31, take the stage on May 31.

“Taylor Swift?? Was supporting Cara Delevingne?? At Cabaret?? TONIGHT??!!” the fan wrote, to which Arthur responded, “Can confirm. A special night.”

The show marked Cara’s final performance as female lead Sally Bowles. She started in the role on March 11.

Taylor seemingly went solo to the event, as there were no reports of boyfriend Travis Kelce joining her in London. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was busy on Friday visiting the White House in Washington, D.C., with his teammates.

The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker’s visit to London came one day after she finished two Eras tour concerts at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain, on May 29 and May 30. Next, she is set to head to Décines-Charpieu, France, for two shows at Groupama Stadium on June 2 and June 3.

Gotham/GC Images

Taylor’s international tour will keep her traveling for most of the year. The pop star has become “anxious” about being away from Travis, whom she started dating in July 2023, a source exclusively told Life & Style on May 20.

“They’re going to be facing their longest time apart. He’ll make some trips to see her, but she can’t be leaving tour to see him so she’s got to leave this all up to him and it’s making her very anxious,” the insider said. “Her separation anxiety has kicked in big time and it’s very worrisome for friends who think it’s a bad sign that she’s so panicked about having to have time apart from him.”

The source added that Taylor is “even begging” Travis to “go on tour with her.”

“But from her friends’ perspective, she ought to be able to enjoy her own company still. Before he came along, she was so excited about touring, and now it’s like she can’t enjoy it unless he’s with her,” the insider adds.

Of course, Travis has proven that he’s willing to make an effort, having already flown to Argentina, Australia, Singapore and France to see her perform. He said he plans to “support” her in Europe this summer, and he’s particularly excited about her London shows on June 21 through June 23 and August 15 through August 20.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” the NFL star told Entertainment Tonight on April 2. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”