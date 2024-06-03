Taylor Swift couldn’t hold back her smile while singing “Fifteen” as a surprise song during her first Eras tour show in Lyon, France. The pop star was blushing as she belted out the lyric, “In your life you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team,” during the Sunday, June 2, show.

Fans went wild on social media after seeing Taylor’s reaction to her 2008 song lyric because all these years later, the singer actually is dating a boy on a football team. Interestingly, the “Fortnight” singer mashed up “Fifteen” with her 2022 track “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” which features the famous “friendship bracelet” lyric that led to the start of her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

After attending the Eras tour in July 2023, Travis, 34, publicly admitted that he had wanted to give Taylor, 34, a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. He said he didn’t get a chance to meet her at the show, but it was later confirmed that his shout-out led her to reach out, which is how their romance began.

For the other surprise song of the evening, Taylor mashed up “The Prophecy” from The Tortured Poets Department and “Long Story Short” from Evermore. This also had fans buzzing about a connection to Travis, as one X user pointed out, “Her ending that mashup with ‘long story short, I survived,’ like as if she’s telling us the prophecy did in fact… change … oh I’m gonna jump.”

Another person added, “Long story short it was the wrong guy, long story I survived … with the prophecy has me crying,” and someone else wrote, “‘Change the prophecy’ to ‘long story short, I survived,’ i am a wreck.”

Although Taylor originally wrote “Long Story Short” while in a relationship with Joe Alwyn and penned “Fifteen” about high school, she seemed to hint that any song can take on new meaning with these mashups.

Taylor and Travis have been spending some time apart while she’s been on the European leg of her tour. While the professional athlete was able to attend the May 12 show in Paris, France, and then spend a few days in Italy with his girlfriend, he had to be back in Missouri by May 18 for Kelce Jam. He has since been busy with obligations in the United States.

Meanwhile, Taylor will play another show in Lyon on Monday, June 3, before heading to Scotland for three shows on June 7, 8, and 9. Travis’ attendance at the upcoming concerts has not been confirmed, but fans are anxiously waiting to see him pop up once again.