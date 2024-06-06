Watch out, Travis Kelce! Outlander star Sam Heughan and his castmates are attending Taylor Swift’s concert in Scotland and the actor is hoping to catch a flirty eye from the pop star.

“[Taylor] obviously doesn’t know this, but when she comes to Scotland and she sees me in the audience, she’s going to forget all about – him,” the Love Again actor, 44, cheekily said in a BTS interview video posted via Instagram on Wednesday, June 5.

Sam, who was dressed in character for his role as Jamie Fraser in Outlander, went on to joke that Taylor, 34, would “fall for a man in a ginger wig” instead of the NFL star, 34.

“How could she resist? You know, she’s going to shake him off and take me out instead,” he continued, gushing, “I’m really excited.”

The lighthearted video’s comment section was flooded with messages and Sam gained a ton of new fans with his charming humor.

“Make her a friendship bracelet, Sam – I hear that works,” one follower commented, referencing Travis’ gesture for his Grammy-winning girlfriend. A second fan wrote, “I’m s–ting myself this is too funny.”

It’s been almost one year since Travis attended Taylor’s Kansas City stop of her Eras tour in July 2023. The Chasing Kelce alum made the “Fortnite” singer a friendship bracelet in hopes of meeting her, but his plans didn’t go as planned. After sharing the story and his utter disappointment on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis and Taylor connected and their love story began.

The couple quickly became the new Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen of Hollywood and have spent their free time together amid their busy schedules. In May, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end jet-setted to Paris to watch Taylor kick off the European leg of the Eras tour. In between her shows, the “Lover” singer and Travis enjoyed romantic quality time in Lake Como. The getaway was so magical that Taylor and the upcoming Grotesquerie star reportedly started house hunting in the area.

“They like to do simple things, to relax, to spend days being by themselves and chill at home, so that location would be a perfect nest for them if one of them decides to buy a property there,” a source told The Sun in a story published on May 22.

While Taylor and Travis have made great strides in their relationship, they still face challenges like any other couple. On Tuesday, June 4, Life & Style reported that the professional athlete has “major pangs of jealousy” about her male dancers.

“He comes from the old-school mentality where other men are automatically competition so of course this gets under his skin, even if they do work for her,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “You can bet he’ll be pushing for her to hire nothing but female dancers for her next tour.”