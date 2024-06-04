Travis Kelce may come across as the most chilled out guy on the planet, but he’s got a secret jealous streak that’s being put to the test with Taylor Swift’s hunky backup dancers – especially as she’s enjoying some flirty fun on the rare occasions he’s not around.

“He trusts Taylor but that doesn’t mean he’s fine seeing her surrounded by all these hot guys,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s a very macho, Alpha-male guy, his ego gets triggered pretty easily, and even if these guys don’t stand a chance with her he still has major pangs of jealousy, especially when he sees her getting showered with attention by them.”

The insider continues, “He comes from the old-school mentality where other men are automatically competition so of course this gets under his skin, even if they do work for her. You can bet he’ll be pushing for her to hire nothing but female dancers for her next tour.”

Taylor and Travis, both 34, have been hot and heavy since going public with their relationship in September 2023. After the Kansas City Chiefs star famously shouted out the “Karma” singer on his podcast, “New Heights,” in July 2023, the pair connected privately and began dating.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she told TIME during her Person of the Year interview that December. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Despite their hectic schedules, which included Travis’ team winning the Super Bowl and Taylor’s international Eras tour, the lovebirds have been able to make time for each other and prioritize their relationship.

When the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” artist traveled to Paris in May to kick off the European leg of her tour, Travis was spotted in the audience singing along and dancing to his girlfriend’s performance alongside pals Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Ross Travis. Following Paris, Taylor and Travis jetset to Lake Como, Italy, during a break from touring.

The NFL champ later gushed about his time in Europe, telling brother Jason Kelce, “It was fun. It was a blast.”

“I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the Eras tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [set]. A handful of those songs [are] in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show,” he added. “I suggest everybody get out there and see [it]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”