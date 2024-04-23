People may be trying to dissect Matty Healy’s former relationship with Taylor Swift after the Grammy-winning artist released The Tortured Poets Department, but that isn’t his only messy romance. Months before The 1975 frontman rekindled his fling with Taylor in May 2023, he was dating Meredith Mickelson. The model seemingly reacted to TTPD days after its April 19, 2024, release and fans wanted to know more about her.

What Is Meredith Mickelson’s Job?

Meredith is a model and actress who has been featured on the cover of The Rolling Stone, Grazia and Noir.

More recently, she has dabbled in acting and starred in the 2023 film Paradox Effect.

“ITS HERE!!!! My new film Paradox Effect just premiered at Rome Film Festival – feeling so beyond grateful & happy. Thank you to the most extraordinary cast & crew who made it all happen,” Meredith wrote via Instagram on November 9, 2023. “The makeup, hair, styling & production all of crew etc who are the real magic & i love very much. The most supportive talented director @weintrob. Couldn’t have been surround by more talent & kindness. Poured everything i had into bringing Gia to life & had the best time doing so, excited for everyone to see this film.”

When Did Meredith Mickelson Date Matty Healy?

It’s unclear when the Bad Haircut actress and Matty started dating, but they reportedly called it quits in March 2023.

According to The Mirror, Meredith was “blindsighted” by the rocker’s decision to not see each other anymore.

“She did not see this coming at all. All the time Matty was in the studio with Taylor, she thought nothing of it. He’d spend the day in the studio and then come home to her,” a source told the outlet in May 2023. “Things were going well until around March 29. Then, out of the blue, he stopped replying to messages and calls. He just ghosted her and that was it. Then, four weeks later, he went public with Taylor.”

The insider also claimed that Meredith’s “inner circle” was “quite angry about how he treated her, and feel that he is not a good guy.”

That May, reports claimed that Matty and Taylor were back together and they were soon seen attending each other’s concerts when they weren’t roaming NYC. They called it quits the following month and the “Vigilante S–t” singer moved on with current boyfriend Travis Kelce.

That said, Taylor detailed her shocking romance with Matty that spanned more than a decade in TTPD. The album’s songs including “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived and “But Daddy I Love Him” are about the devilish musician.

Meredith Mickelson Seemingly Reacts To ‘TTPD’

On April 22, 2024, Meredith shared screenshots of text messages from a friend named Daniel. As seen in the photo, she received the texts on May 12, 2023, the same time Taylor and Matty were in their own world.

“I love u so much,” the message read. “This to [sic] shall pass. Just remember distract urself. Go to a movie tonight or something.”

Who Is Meredith Mickelson Dating After Matty Healy Split?

Meredith has since moved on with boyfriend Levi Dylan as of publication. Levi’s ex-girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel is currently dating Matty.