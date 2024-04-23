Meredith Mickelson and Matty Healy's Relationship Timeline

While Matty Healy has had some high-profile relationships, his romance with Meredith Mickelson flew somewhat under the radar. Fans want to know more about their dating history after the model shared a cryptic text about her ex from when he was with Taylor Swift.

When Did Matty Healy and Meredith Mickelson Start Dating?

The pair reportedly began dating at the start of 2023 while they were both in Los Angeles, but were never photographed together.

Did Matty Healy Ghost Meredith Mickelson When Breaking Up?

The 1975 lead singer reportedly ditched Meredith cold at the end of March 2023.

“She did not see this coming at all. All the time Matty was in the studio with Taylor, she thought nothing of it,” a source close to Meredith told The Mirror in May 2023. “He’d spend the day in the studio and then come home to her. Things were going well until around March 29, then out of the blue, he stopped replying to messages and calls.”

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

“He just ghosted her and that was it,” the source continued. “Then four weeks later, he went public with Taylor. She was totally blindsided and, of course, it has stung her a bit. She doesn’t want to play the victim and has no intention of saying anything publicly. But those of us in her inner circle who she has confided in are quite angry about how he treated her and feel that he is not a good guy. His reluctance to be seen out and about with her in February now appears in a very different light.”

When Did Matty Healy and Taylor Swift Go Public With Their Relationship?

The pair were photographed together holding hands in New York City in May 2023. Matty also attended several of Taylor’s Eras tour performances that month before the two went their separate ways after about a month of dating. However, Taylor and Matty seemingly had romantic flings over the years, including after her romances ended with exes Calvin Harris, Harry Styles and Joe Alwyn.

Getty Images

When Did Matty Healy and Meredith Mickelson Get Back Together?

The former couple reunited in August 2023, two months after his split from Taylor. Matty and Meredith were finally photographed together in Los Angeles having a romantic dinner at Nobu Matsuhisa before heading to a movie. The two were seen hugging in one of the snapshots.

That same month, The Pick Up Artist actress seemingly accompanied Matty to Hawaii for a scheduled concert with his band. She shared a snapshot showing two bowls of fruit along with the caption, “Happiness,” which it the title of a 2022 song by The 1975.

When Did Matty Healy and Meredith Mickelson Split?

The “Chocolate” singer appeared to move on for a second time, as he was photographed kissing and holding hands with model Gabriette Bechtel in New York City in September 2023. As of February 2024, they were still going strong, as Matty brought Gabriette to watch his mother, Denise Welch, perform in a play in Birmingham, England.

What Has Meredith Mickelson Said About Her Relationship With Matty Healy?

While she hasn’t publicly spoken out about their former romance, Meredith posted a nearly year-old text to her Instagram Stories on April 22, 2024.

The screenshot showed a message from a friend named Daniel dated May 12, 2023, which was at the height of Matty and Taylor’s brief romance. The date of the exchange fell on the same night that Matty was seen in the audience cheering on Taylor at her Philadelphia Eras tour stop.

Daniel appeared ​to comfort Meredith, telling her, “I love u so much,” with a smiley face. He also said, “This to [sic] shall pass. Just remember distract urself. Go to a movie tonight or something.”