Matty Healy’s ex-girlfriend Meredith Mickelson seemingly reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album by posting a cryptic text message to her Instagram Story. The model posted a screenshot of a message she received from a friend named Daniel on May 12, 2023, which was at the height of Matty and Taylor’s relationship.

Daniel appeared to be offering words of comfort to Meredith, as he wrote, “I love u so much,” with a smiley face. He also said, “This to [sic] shall pass. Just remember distract urself. Go to a movie tonight or something.”

Meredith, 24, covered up the rest of the messages, so there was very little context, but fans on social media couldn’t help but notice the date they were sent. That same night, Matty, 35, attended Taylor’s concert in Philadelphia. Prior to that, he popped up at her shows in Nashville one week earlier.

After briefly dating in 2014, Matty and Taylor, 34, rekindled their relationship following her 2023 split from Joe Alwyn. Reports that they were an item first surfaced on May 3 of that year. In addition to Matty attending several of the pop star’s Eras tour concerts, the pair was also spotted on various dates in New York City. However, the romance fizzled out by June.

Before he started dating Taylor, Matty was seeing Meredith and she was reportedly blindsided when he ended their relationship in March 2023. The breakup allegedly happened after Matty spent time with Taylor at a recording studio in February 2023, according to The Mirror.

“[Meredith] thought nothing of it,” a source spilled. “He’d spend the day in the studio and then come home to her. Things were going well until around March 29. Then, out of the blue, he stopped replying to messages and calls. He just ghosted her and that was it. Then, four weeks later, he went public with Taylor.”

The rumored studio time came following Taylor’s attendance at The 1975’s concert in January 2023. She took the stage to sing the band’s song “The City” and give a performance of her own hit “Anti-Hero.” At the time, she was seemingly still in a relationship with Joe, 32.

A majority of the songs on Taylor’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department are speculated to be about Matty. On one buzzed-about track called “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” she hinted that she was ghosted by The 1975 singer just like Meredith.

“You tried to buy some pills from a friend of friends of mine, they just ghosted you, now you know what it feels like,” she sings in the first verse.

Taylor also seemed to make it clear that she was never unfaithful to Joe, even if she was crushing on someone else by the end of their six-year romance. “I keep recalling things we never did, messy top, lip kiss, how I long for our trysts, without ever touching his skin, how can I be guilty as sin?” she sings on the track “Guilty as Sin?”

However, she hinted that she immediately reached out to Matty once the relationship ended on another song called “Fresh Out the Slammer,” singing, “Now, pretty baby, I’m running back home to you, fresh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to.”

Despite this past drama, everybody involved seems to have moved on. Taylor is currently dating Travis Kelce, while Matty is in a relationship with Gabriette Bechtel. Interestingly, Meredith is now dating Gabriette’s ex Levi Dylan.