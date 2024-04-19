Just one day after The Tortured Poets Department was released, Taylor Swift fans are convinced that her song “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” is a nod to ex Matty Healy. Despite their relationship only lasting one month in 2023, Swifties are certain they’ve cracked the code and spotted clues pointing to their romance.

What Is ‘I Can Fix Him’ About?

The title of track 11 off Taylor’s 11th studio album is pretty straightforward. The “Karma” artist sings about the delusion that she can change a man who outsiders consider to be bad news and unworthy of her love.

“They shake their heads sayin’, ‘God, help her’ / When I tell ’em he’s my man / But your good Lord doesn’t need to lift a finger,” the lyrics for the song’s chorus read. “I can fix him, no, really, I can / And only I can.”

Is ‘I Can Fix Him’ About Matty Healy?

There are many clues within the song’s lyrics that point to Taylor’s short-lived relationship with The 1975 frontman.

One clue comes in the song’s opening line as Taylor sings, “The smoke cloud billows out his mouth,” seemingly alluding to Matty’s cigarette habit. “The jokes that he told across the bar / Were revolting and far too loud,” she continues, a subtle nod to his past controversies.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

The Pennsylvania native spends most of the 2 minute and 36 second song trying to convince listeners, and presumably herself, that she can change this man and show the world his “halo of the highest gradе.”

While their relationship didn’t work out, it could be because Taylor realized “maybe [she] can’t” fix him.

Matty Healy Reacted to ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

“Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album,” a source told Us Weekly the same day TTPD was released. “Matty’s family knew about the relationship. And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart”

The insider continued, “Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”

Taylor Swift Seemingly Calls Matty Healy Relationship ‘Self Harm’

A poem penned by Taylor was included in the liner notes of TTPD. Fans dissected the poem titled “Summary Poem by Taylor Swift,” and concluded that Taylor called her “love affair” with Matty “self harm.”

“I have been struck with a case of restricted humanity. Which explains my plea here today of temporary insanity,” Taylor wrote.

“‘In summation, it was not a love affair!’ I screamed while bringing my fists to my coffee ringed desk,” she continued. “It was a mutual manic phase. It was self harm. It was house and then cardiac arrest.”