Matty Healy Was ‘Relieved’ When He Heard Taylor Swift’s TTPD

Whew! Everyone has feelings about Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, and her ex Matty Healy reportedly feels “relieved.”

“Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album,” a source revealed to Us Weekly in an article published on Friday, April 19, and added that friends of The 1975 frontman “couldn’t be happier” with the end result.

“Matty’s family knew about the relationship,” the insider continued. “And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”

A separate source also chimed in on Matty’s feelings about TTPD and said that he was “worried the public wouldn’t get the full story” regarding their brief fling in 2023.

Plus, the “Oh Caroline” singer was “nervous” about the reactions from Taylor’s fanbase, who are known for relentlessly defending their queen against anyone who slights her.

“He was worried that their story would be shed in a negative light,” the insider explained. “Their relationship was fast, but extremely passionate and real,” but said that Matty, 35, and Taylor, 34, are no longer in contact with one another. However, Matty still “holds a special place” for the “thanK you aIMee” singer.

Matty and Taylor have known each other for almost a decade. They reportedly met for the first time in November 2014 when she was spotted attending a 1975 concert with friends Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding. A couple of days after the concert, Taylor posted pictures and a video clip from the night and captioned the post with some lyrics from The 1975’s song “The City.”

By January 2015 rumors were swirling that the Grammy winner and Matty were dating. However, Matty addressed the topic during an appearance on Australia 2Day Radio FM Show, per E! News.

“We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally,” he said. “She’s the biggest pop star in the world and I’m in Australia. There’s no relationship or anything happening. It’s just funny how people really, really buy into that.”

Speculation about their relationship died off and Taylor went on to date Joe Alwyn ​in October 2016 until their split in April 2023. Soon after, she was spotted with Matty once again and the rumor mill was reignited. Unfortunately, their romance wasn’t meant to last and the two went their separate ways in June of that same year.