Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick go way back. The reality stars knew each other before filming season 1 of Jersey Shore in 2009 and have a dating history that fans might not even know about.

Did Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ and Angelina Pivarnick Date?

“Technically, before the show began, we kind of dated a few times,” Mike dished on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in February 2024.

The two also discussed their past romance during the season 6 Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion in November 2023. “I used to go on dates with you,” Angelina said to her castmate, to which he responded, “We did go on dates.”

The rest of the roommates were shocked by the confession. “Fifteen years later and we’re finding out about this now?!” Jenni “JWoww” Farley asked. When host Justina Valentine asked Mike and Angelina if they ever “smushed,” the Staten Island native responded with a coy, “Hmmm …”

Getty

The exes recalled striking up a relationship during their “Deko days,” referring to Deko Lounge in Sayreville, New Jersey, which is now closed.

“[Angelina] wouldn’t even breathe the same air as me back then,” Vinny Guadagnino pointed out. “And here she was banging Mike!” When Angelina responded, “Not banging,” Vinny insisted, “Banging.”

Why Did Jersey Shore’s Mike and Angelina Keep Their Relationship a Secret?

“I really didn’t like her when the show first started,” Mike admitted on “Not Skinny But Not Fat.” However, he said it was an intentional decision to not share their history on the show.

“When the show first started, we didn’t want the casting to know that we either knew each other or kind of dated,” he explained. “[We thought] it would hurt the chances of being on a show that was, like, anonymous or something, you know? Like, [it’s supposed to be] all these people in the house and everybody doesn’t know each other. Meanwhile, I know Angelina. I know Sam [Giancola]. I knew a few people.”

Did Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Date Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola?

Mike also dished on his past with Sammi “Sweetheart” during the February 2024 interview. “She used to hang out with the same people I did,” he shared. “We were in the same crew but it was almost like, ‘Hi and bye,’ you know what I mean? But we went out together all the time.”

On season 1 of Jersey Shore, Sam and Mike hooked up and had a brief romantic connection before she pursued a romance with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. However, they were never in a serious relationship.