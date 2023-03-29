More than a trophy husband. Real Housewives of New Jersey star John Fuda’s net worth proves he’s a successful entrepreneur, but how does he make his money? Keep reading to find out the reality star’s net worth and career details.

What Is ‘RHONJ’ Star John Fuda’s Net Worth?

While John’s exact net worth is unclear, multiple outlets list his assets between $1.25 million and $5.5 million as of 2023.

John Fuda Is an Entrepreneur

The New Jersey native worked hard for his money, including owning and operating multiple businesses.

John founded The Valet King in April 2013 and has since branched out from New Jersey to include luxury parking services in New York and Miami.

“I founded Valet King as a parking management company with the mission of providing unparalleled customer service to complement any and all events,” John shared via LinkedIn about his company. “Our team is motivated by our dedication to clients’ specific needs, and we work hard to implement a consistent, personable approach.”

According to his profile, Valet King has expanded from valet and now includes concierge and receptionist services.

“We make sure that all our clients are served with the utmost professionalism, as we are an extension of the host. We strive to better the hospitality industry and to help make every event a success,” he continued.

In addition to Valet King, John has also been the manager of Fuda Tile & Marble of Ramsey for more than 20 years.

When Did John Fuda Join ‘RHONJ’?

John and wife Rachel Fuda are one of the newest couples to join the long-running Bravo series. The pair joined during season 13 in February 2023, which began filming just seven weeks after they welcomed their daughter Giuliana.

During the promo for their first season, Rachel used the tagline, “I’m too busy running a business to care about yours.”

According to multiple outlets, Rachel – who helps run Valet King alongside her husband – is estimated to be worth $400,000.

The pair, who tied the knot in January 2017, share two daughters, Giuliana and Gianella. John is also father to a teenage son named Jaiden from a previous relationship.