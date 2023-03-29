Small business queen! The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 rookie Danielle Cabral is one of the two new cast members who joined the current season. Is she living in luxury like her costars? Keep reading to find out Danielle’s net worth and how she makes money!

What Is ‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Cabral’s Net Worth?

The Staten Island native has an estimated net worth of $100,000 to $500,000 in 2023, according to multiple reports.

How Does Danielle Cabral Make Money?

Danielle owns a kids and tween boutique, Boujie Kidz Inc. The brand offers “affordable trendy toddler clothes” that will make little ones look “runway ready” per the clothing line’s website.

Boujie Kidz is truly a family business as her kids, son Dominic and daughter Valentina Loren, model the apparel for their online site. Danielle’s husband, Nate Cabral, also helps tremendously with the business. In fact, the reality star even shouted Nate out for his support with a pop-up she hosted and referred to them as a “dream team.”

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

“This man, this gem … no smoke and mirrors, NONE. He’s as good as they come, and then some. He supported me, lugged up boxes, made that sign and is currently in route to get my fat ass KFC,” she captioned her December 2021 Instagram post. “I’m so PROUD to stand beside him. ‘Till the wheels fall off baby @natecabral5.”

When Did Danielle Cabral Join ‘RHONJ’?

Danielle joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey during season 13 alongside fellow newcomer Rachel Fuda.

The New Jersey resident revealed that she came into the show without “preconceived notions” of the reigning castmates like Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs.

“I came in wanting to build friendships with everybody. I think that starts off on a good clean slate, right? I don’t come in like, ‘I know this about you. I know that.’ … Let’s get to know each other,” she told Us Weekly in February 2023.

However, she did try to help mend Teresa and Melissa’s broken bond by asking the RHONJ OG why she couldn’t make Melissa a bridesmaid at her wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“[There’s] two sides to that story,” she continued. “But then there’s also stuff that you and I don’t understand, [so] it’s hard to feel a certain way … Unfortunately, in Teresa’s world, when she does something like that, it’s everywhere.”