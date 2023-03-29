New face, same family issues. Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 newcomer Danielle Cabral understood Teresa Giudice‘s sibling drama with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga because Danielle is also estranged from her brother.

During the season, Danielle revealed that she and brother Thomas “Tommy” DiPietro don’t speak. However, things got heated when some of the other RHONJ ladies speculated that there’s more to the story when it comes to the apparent estrangement.

So what really went down? Keep reading for details about Danielle and brother Thomas’ feud.

Who Is ‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Cabral’s Brother Tommy?

A Staten Island native, just like his sister, Tommy was a college baseball player. But it seems like he has no interest in the spotlight. While Tommy is on Instagram, his profile is marked to private and he has no bio.

Despite the apparent drama between them, Danielle included Tommy in a Father’s Day tribute she shared on social media in June 2020.

Why Are RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral and Brother Tommy Feuding?

According to Danielle, their feud stems from Tommy “making fun” of her on Instagram. In a confessional, she revealed that their “roads” had gone a different way. After the Bravolebrity apparently blocked him on social media, Tommy “started losing his mind” and Danielle didn’t go to his wedding.

“I blocked him on Instagram and he called me like a raving maniac. Period. Period,” Danielle offered as an explanation when questioned about the “real” story between her and Tommy’s feud.

Are RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral and Brother Tommy Estranged?

She explained during RHONJ that they haven’t spoken in years, claiming there’s no “deeper reason” for the feud while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March 2023.

“It’s the truth,” she explained, noting that their relationship is “still not good.”

That being said, Danielle is open to a reconciliation.

“I hope more of the story is told, because I don’t come from a place of hate; it’s just love,” she shared. “I hope that he sees that.”

What Did the ‘RHONJ’ Stars Say About Danielle and Her Brother?

Former RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider (and current friend of) is convinced that Danielle is “leaving out a big piece of the story” when it comes to the feud. That being said, the Boujie Kidz clothing founder doubled down.

“When it comes to my brother, that’s my truth,” Danielle said. “I opened up to these women about something that affects my soul, and now people are questioning my character?”