A couple that owns businesses together, stays together. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral is married to a business owner like herself. Her husband, Nathan “Nate” Cabral, is a fellow entrepreneur, and his net worth definitely proves that point! However, Danielle’s hubby isn’t just focuses on running his company; he clearly prioritizes his and Danielle’s marriage.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Nate gushed via Instagram in November 2022 alongside several mirror selfies of the RHONJ cast member. “This is what I get to see everyday I look at you. Loving, caring, beautiful, powerful, but the most special trait is your positive vibes on life [sic]. Always putting everyone else first. Always wanting to see others around succeed. Sky is the limit, my girl. Big things in 2023! I love you.”

Keep reading to learn how much money Nate makes!

What Is Danielle Cabral’s Husband Nate’s Net Worth?

According to several outlets, Nate’s net worth currently stands at an estimate of $800,000.

What Does RHONJ’s Nate Cabral Do for a Living?

Like his wife, Nate is also a business owner. While Danielle manages her company, the children and tween boutique, Boujie Kidz Inc, Nate is the owner of the home security company Flash Security Integrators, per his Instagram profile. The business focuses on residential and commercial burglar alarms, fire alarms access control and other security needs.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

What Is Danielle Cabral’s Net Worth?

Although Nate makes a pretty penny on his own, Danielle doesn’t rely on her husband for money. The Bravolebrity has a net worth ranging from $100,000 to $500,000, according to multiple outlets.

Both Bravo personalties support one another’s businesses, as Danielle was seen attending a Flash Security Integrators event alongside her man in September 2022.

“We are so proud of you @natecabral5,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “So many of our (late night) conversations consist of where MY career is headed or you pushing me to ‘just keep going.’ The reality is that if my husband didn’t work his ass off, none of it would be possible for me. I’d still be working my 9-5 miserable NYC job. I am so proud of you. @flashsecurityinc is soaring and soon will be nationwide. … I humbly ask all of YOU to think of my family and FLASH SECURITY when you’re in need of a badass security system, home automation upgrade or you’re ready to install the BEST alarm system (commercial or residential) around!”

Likewise, Nate has shown his support for Danielle’s company by modeling for her boutique’s 2023 calendar, which she shared a photo of via Instagram in August 2022.

“Hello August … I mean MR AUGUST!” she wrote at the time alongside a photo of Nate posing shirtless. “@natecabral5 My gorgeous saint of a husband modeling for our 2023 calendar along with all the delicious men from #RHONJ.”

Do RHONJ’s Danielle and Nate Cabral Have Kids?

The dynamic duo share son Dominic and daughter Valentina, and it’s clear that the parents put their kids above everything.

Shortly before the season 13 premiere of RHONJ, Danielle posted a precious video via Instagram of her two children having a great time at a family photo shoot.