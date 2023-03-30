RHONJ’s Rachel Fuda Has a Second Home on the Jersey Shore! See Photos of Her Beach House

Is this an episode of Jersey Shore? No — it’s Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda just living the life in her scenic beach house. The Bravolebrity joined the hit reality TV show in season 13, which premiered in February 2023, and she hasn’t hesitated to give fans a glimpse at her home life.

“Welcome to our shore house!” Rachel captioned an Instagram carousel post in March 2023, featuring videos and photos from an event at her abode. Fans could see moments with her husband, John Fuda, and their family enjoying an outdoor smorgasbord while guests enjoyed the food on a patio overlooking the ocean.

Since a waterfront home typically includes the freedom to take a dip in the ocean or enjoy a ride out by the sea, boats were visible in the background of Rachel’s event pictures.

While Rachel landed her big break on RHONJ, she and John are still keeping up with their finances and raking in the cash. The spouses work alongside each other for John’s businesses, Valet King and Fuda Tile.

The Real Housewife and her hubby share three children together: John’s teenage son, Jaiden, from a previous relationship and their daughters, Gianella and Giuliana. Thankfully, the younger kiddos have a spacious place to play in and make memories with their mommy, which Rachel has revealed via social media.

In November 2022, the mom of three shared an adorable montage post via Instagram of her jamming out with Gianella in the kitchen, which is a pristine white room featuring a large fridge.

“How I lost all the baby weight,” the reality star playfully captioned her post at the time.

Rachel welcomed her baby daughter, Giuliana, less than two months prior to filming season 13 of RHONJ. The Long Island native opened up about juggling the postpartum life with her hectic work scheduled in an interview with Us Weekly in February 2023.

“You don’t feel like yourself. You’re uncomfortable. Your body isn’t really yours yet,” she told the outlet, referring to the downsides of pregnancy. “It was definitely tough. It was mentally very trying, but I feel like I handled it really well.”

Despite the difficulties of motherhood and the reality TV life, Rachel has made it look effortless but still prioritizes spending time at home with her family.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Rachel’s scenic house on the shore!