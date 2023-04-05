Keeping up with her lifestyle! Dolores Catania‘s boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, is raking in the dough with a pretty impressive net worth. From the look of it, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star might have found her Prince Charming.

“Paulie is really such a special man, something I’ve always known but have come to realize more and more as our relationship progresses. Besides his dashing good looks, Paul has a heart of gold and a truly intelligent and witty way about him,” the Bravo star gushed to Life & Style exclusively in February 2023 about her man. “Since the beginning of our relationship, he has taken such a direct role in my life, always looking out for me and my family’s best interest, no matter how busy he may be with his endeavors. I consider myself very lucky to have met him and am really enjoying our time together.”

What else do RHONJ fans need to know about Paulie? Keep reading for details on his net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Is ‘RHONJ’ Star Paul Connell’s Net Worth?

Multiple outlets have reported that Paulie’s estimated net worth is between $1 and $2 million.

Where Does ‘RHONJ’ Star Paul Connell Work?

Paulie has been the president and CEO of Eco Electrical Services LLC since June 2010, per his LinkedIn page. The company “is a fully licensed [and] insured electrical contracting company” that “is dedicated to working towards a greener future,” according to the brand’s LinkedIn description.

Eugene Gologursky/Bravo

Prior to this role, Paulie was the vice president at All-Star Electrical Services from January 2001 to June 2010.

The new reality star also refers to himself as an “entrepreneur,” according to his Instagram bio.

How Long Have ‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania and Paul Connell Been Together?

It was first reported that Dolores and Paulie were dating in December 2021 — Us Weekly was first to break the news. They went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2022, and have been sharing sweet photos of each other ever since.

“They say a photo can speak 1000 words and 1 look can say it all,” Paul shared via Instagram in June 2022. “Just a post of appreciation to this beautiful woman — my girl.”

Are ‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania and Paul Connell Engaged?

While they’re not gearing up to tie the knot just yet, that doesn’t mean there aren’t wedding bells in their future!

Dolores said she “can absolutely see a long-term future” with Paulie, while chatting with Life & Style exclusively.

“Whenever you look to take that next step, there are so many nuances and factors that need to be taken into consideration,” she added. “We are loving our time together and know that if it’s meant to be, we will get there, organically.”